(Video) Newcastle United equalise vs. West Ham following rare Declan Rice mistake

West Ham United looked certain to go into the half-time break against Newcastle United one nill up.

Centre-back Craig Dawson opened the game’s scoring after being gifted a free header from a whipped in free-kick.

However, with just seconds left in the first half, the Magpies, who showed a good response after going one nill down, have seen their efforts rewards thanks to some quick reactions from midfielder Joe Willock.

The former Arsenal man’s effort looked destined to hit the post and then be cleared, however, following a poor headed clerance from Hammers’ skipper Declan Rice, the Magpies’ effort on goal ended up crossing the line.

1-1 at half-time with it all to play for during the game’s second 45-minutes.

