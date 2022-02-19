(Video) Newcastle United equalise vs. West Ham following rare Declan Rice mistake

West Ham United looked certain to go into the half-time break against Newcastle United one nill up.

Centre-back Craig Dawson opened the game’s scoring after being gifted a free header from a whipped in free-kick.

However, with just seconds left in the first half, the Magpies, who showed a good response after going one nill down, have seen their efforts rewards thanks to some quick reactions from midfielder Joe Willock.

MORE: Exclusive: Spurs make soon-to-be Inter Milan free agent contract offer

The former Arsenal man’s effort looked destined to hit the post and then be cleared, however, following a poor headed clerance from Hammers’ skipper Declan Rice, the Magpies’ effort on goal ended up crossing the line.

1-1 at half-time with it all to play for during the game’s second 45-minutes.