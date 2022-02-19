Video: Weghorst’s first for Burnley is a stunner to put them one up at Brighton

If ever a team needed their centre-forward to come up big, it was Burnley’s Sean Dyche on Saturday.

The Clarets have struggled massively this season, but to their credit, they’re clearly still playing for their manager and knocked the wind out of the Seagulls sails with the opening on 20 minutes at the AMEX Stadium.

Some great play by Aaron Lennon opened up the pitch, and when the ball came to Wout Weghorst, the striker made no mistake with his first for the club.

He might not score a more important goal this season.

