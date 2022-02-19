(Video) West Ham defender given free header to open scoring vs. Newcastle United

West Ham United have taken a first-half lead during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off against Eddie Howe’s in-form Newcastle United.

Coming into the game, the Magpies were in red hot form having won all three of their three domestic matches.

However, despite both sides sitting at opposite ends of the table, claiming all three points on Saturday is a priority as Newcastle United look to improve their survival hopes with the Hammers continuing to push for Champions League qualification.

The important match, which is being played at the London Stadium, has seen the home side steal an early march after defender Chris Dawson was able to head on the game’s opener.