Video: Ziyech grabs one at the death for Chelsea to dispatch a stubborn Crystal Palace side

It looked for all the world like Chelsea were going to drop points again and fall further behind in the Premier League title race.

Crystal Palace had proved to be a stubborn opponent for virtually the entire game, but a lack of concentration from a simple ball in saw the Blues earn all three points.

The game was teetering towards full time when a cross was swung in more in hope that with intent.

Hakim Ziyech crept in at the back door, and with just a minute left on the clock, calmly side footed home the winner.

??? | HAKIM ZIYECH SCORES LATE FOR CHELSEA! Crystal Palace 0 – 1 Chelsea

pic.twitter.com/N0EhxAmNr4 — Football For You (@FootbaIlForYou) February 19, 2022

WHAT DRAMA! Ziyech puts Chelsea into the lead with just seconds to go! #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/5CbgbEitZF — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 19, 2022

Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer