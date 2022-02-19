Video: Ziyech grabs one at the death for Chelsea to dispatch a stubborn Crystal Palace side

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

It looked for all the world like Chelsea were going to drop points again and fall further behind in the Premier League title race.

Crystal Palace had proved to be a stubborn opponent for virtually the entire game, but a lack of concentration from a simple ball in saw the Blues earn all three points.

The game was teetering towards full time when a cross was swung in more in hope that with intent.

MORE: Liverpool fans won’t like this

Hakim Ziyech crept in at the back door, and with just a minute left on the clock, calmly side footed home the winner.

Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer

More Stories Hakim Ziyech Thomas Tuchel Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.