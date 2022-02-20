Marcelo Bielsa drops HUGE hint over his future as Leeds United manager

Marcelo Bielsa looks set to leave Leeds United at the end of the season after dropping a huge hint over his position at Elland Road.

The Argentine has done tremendous work in his time at Leeds, earning promotion from the Championship to get thee Yorkshire giants back into the Premier League after 16 years away.

Still, it seems Bielsa has now dropped a major hint that he’s no longer able to carry on giving the job his full commitment.

Bielsa said: “It (the future) is not a subject we should talk about at this moment.

“No-one can stay at this level if they cannot guarantee 100 percent enthusiasm – that’s players or coaches.

“The competition will expose those who don’t take advantage of being at this level.”

According to the Daily Mirror, this is more or less a confirmation from Bielsa that he’ll be leaving Leeds, with their report stating a plan is already in place for him to move on at the end of this current campaign.

This could be a huge blow for LUFC, who won’t find it easy to bring in a replacement who can give them what Bielsa has.

