Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hit out at Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as being “all over the place” in recent games.

The Frenchman hasn’t quite been at his best of late, and Carragher pinned the blame on him for Ilkay Gundogan’s goal in yesterday’s win over Manchester City.

Lloris didn’t cover himself in glory as he failed to deal with Raheem Sterling’s cross, with the ball falling to Gundogan, who had an easy finish.

He said: “The goalkeeper doesn’t deal with it at all. He was all over the place against Wolves and now he’s let Manchester City get back into this game.”

Lloris is normally a solid and reliable performer for Tottenham, but he’s perhaps now at the stage where his best years are behind him.

It’s a tad harsh as well, though, as Lloris also made some decent saves in yesterday’s important 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium.