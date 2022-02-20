Chelsea star sets unwanted Premier League record with abysmal performance vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku had a game to forget against Crystal Palace yesterday.

The Belgium international made an unwanted piece of Premier League history by touching the ball only seven times in the entire 90 minutes he spent on the pitch.

Hakim Ziyech’s late goal gave the Blues a 1-0 win at Selhurst Park, but Lukaku’s performance is surely a big concern for the club’s fans.

Lukaku joined Chelsea in a big move from Inter Milan in the summer, but hasn’t really lived up to expectations so far in his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

This latest anonymous performance just sums up how disappointing it’s been for Lukaku…

Lukaku has had moments in his career when he’s looked truly world class, but he has also struggled at times, most notably at Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Phil Foden’s mum punched in the face in shocking scenes at Manchester Arena
No complaints over VAR as it got two big decisions right in Tottenham’s win over Man City, says Mark Halsey
Video: Fan footage of Conte’s crazy celebrations of Tottenham’s stoppage time winner over Man City

Now it seems Lukaku’s having similar issues at Chelsea, and one has to wonder if he’s got issues with his mentality that holds him back, or if top clubs are continuing to use him wrong.

That was arguably the case at a dysfunctional Man Utd side, but this Chelsea team seemed ideal for the former Everton man, so it’s not clear why he’s been so within himself at times.

More Stories Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.