Chelsea have reportedly requested a meeting with the agent of Real Madrid defender Eder Militao to discuss a potential transfer move.

The Blues have previously been linked with Militao by AS, while their search for a new centre-back has also seen them strongly linked with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde by The Athletic.

Now a report from Marca suggests Chelsea are stepping up their interest in the Brazil international, who could be an ideal signing to solve the club’s potential crisis at the back this summer.

All three of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are heading towards the ends of their contracts, so could all be on the move for free in just a few months.

Militao’s form at Real Madrid suggests he could be a solid option for Thomas Tuchel’s side, though Marca also claim that Los Blancos want to keep the 24-year-old.

Militao made a bit of a slow start when he first joined Real from former club Porto, but he’s now showing his true potential with some strong performances at the Bernabeu.

It certainly makes sense that the Spanish giants wouldn’t want to lose this key player to Chelsea, so the west Londoners may have to find other options, or better yet, try everything to keep at least one of Rudiger, Azpilicueta and Christensen.