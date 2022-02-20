“It’s a personal decision” – Reporter explains Chelsea stance on stalwart’s potential transfer away

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea reportedly accept that Cesar Azpilicueta will need time to make up his mind over a potential transfer to Barcelona, as it’s more of a “personal decision” than a footballing one, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are showing a good level of empathy towards the long-serving Azpilicueta, who may understandably be tempted to accept a move to a La Liga club at this stage of his career after a lengthy spell in west London.

Azpilicueta has been a great servant to Chelsea FC for close to a decade now, and it’s nice to see the club are willing to wait and not put pressure on him with this big decision…

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United increasingly feel re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo was an error of judgement
Marcelo Bielsa drops HUGE hint over his future as Leeds United manager
Video: Antonio Conte goes mental after Harry Kane wins it for Tottenham at Man City

Chelsea could be forgiven if they were a bit more impatient in this situation, as they’re also facing doubts over both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Rudiger and Christensen are two other key defensive players who are close to becoming free agents, and it could be a nightmare for Chelsea to replace so many important players in one go this summer.

More Stories Cesar Azpilicueta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.