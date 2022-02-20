Chelsea reportedly accept that Cesar Azpilicueta will need time to make up his mind over a potential transfer to Barcelona, as it’s more of a “personal decision” than a footballing one, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are showing a good level of empathy towards the long-serving Azpilicueta, who may understandably be tempted to accept a move to a La Liga club at this stage of his career after a lengthy spell in west London.

Azpilicueta has been a great servant to Chelsea FC for close to a decade now, and it’s nice to see the club are willing to wait and not put pressure on him with this big decision…

Chelsea have told César Azpilicueta that they wait for him, as it’s a personal decision. It’s about life and not just football – waiting for Azpi to communicate his plans. ?? #CFC Barcelona proposal still on the table until 2024 plus option to extend for a further season. #FCB https://t.co/Nu5LTxtex4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 19, 2022

Chelsea could be forgiven if they were a bit more impatient in this situation, as they’re also facing doubts over both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Rudiger and Christensen are two other key defensive players who are close to becoming free agents, and it could be a nightmare for Chelsea to replace so many important players in one go this summer.