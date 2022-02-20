The surprise duo Antonio Conte rushed to celebrate Tottenham’s winning goal with

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte was spotted celebrating with two surprise figures on the Spurs bench after Harry Kane’s dramatic late winner at Manchester City.

Conte’s side won a thrilling encounter 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium, and football.london noticed that the Italian tactician’s wild touchline celebrations included him rushing over to Ryan Mason and Joe Rodon.

Apparently the pair looked surprised as Conte went over to them, but fans will surely love how involved everyone was with the celebrations of such a big result.

This followed plenty of unwanted headlines about Conte and Tottenham, with the former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager’s controversial recent interview with Sky Italia causing problems.

Conte suggested the club had had a poor transfer window and that his squad was weaker than when he arrived, though he later claimed he’d been taken out of context.

Spurs bounced back with a memorable result against City last night, and it gives the whole club a lift in their pursuit of a top four spot.

The north London side will now hope to keep this improvement going after some poor recent results.

Tottenham had lost three on the spin prior to their impressive win away to the league leaders.