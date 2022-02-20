Tottenham manager Antonio Conte went absolutely berserk as his side scored a stoppage time winner over Manchester City in yesterday’s big game in the Premier League.

The Italian tactician is known for being a bit of an animated figure on the touchline, and he took it to new extremes with his celebrations of this dramatic late goal…

Tottenham won this crazy game 3-2, and it’s great to see how much it meant to Conte and his staff after all the club’s recent issues on and off the pitch.

With this result, Spurs have now done the double over Pep Guardiola’s side, becoming one of just four teams to do so.