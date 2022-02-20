Tottenham manager Antonio Conte did NOT look happy to be left hanging by Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in yesterday’s post-match celebrations.

Harry Kane’s dramatic late goal gave Tottenham a hugely important 3-2 win away to Manchester City yesterday, and Conte was clearly pumped after the final whistle as he celebrated with his players.

Hojbjerg, however, seemingly didn’t get the memo, leaving the Italian tactician looking shocked…

We’re not sure we’d want to make Conte angry, but Hojbjerg’s a grown man and can make his own decisions…good luck to him though!