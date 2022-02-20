Crystal Palace are set to make offers for Ajax star Edson Alvarez and Nottingham Forest prodigy Brennan Johnson in the summer.

Palace are looking to further improve their squad in the engine room with a number of players well past their best years and unable to perform their tasks to a high level consistently anymore. Such as Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, and Cheikhou Kouyate, the latter of whom recently starred for Senegal as they won the African Cup of Nations.

The first of these is Ajax enforcer Alvarez. The 24-year-old Mexican has been an integral part of Ajax’s success so far this season.

When Alvarez has played the full 90 minutes in the Champions League this season, Ajax have only failed to keep goals out on one occasion. In addition, every time he has not played a full 90 minute game his team have conceded, showcasing how important he is to a team on top of their game in Europe this season.

Meanwhile, Johnson has also had an impressive season in the Championship in what is his first full season playing at the level consistently.

The 20-year-old starred for Forest in League One last season but has consolidated his development and is putting up good numbers once again, with nine goals and five goals in the Championship.

According to The Sun, the duo will cost around £38m in total. £24m for Alvarez and roughly £14m for Johnson.

Both appear to be investments for the future which signal a new transfer strategy from The Eagles under ex-Arsenal enforcer Patrick Viera.