Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is reportedly a transfer target for Fiorentina this summer.

La Viola are keen on a move to sign the Portugal international, but may struggle to meet his wage demands, so it’s not clear how realistic a move is.

Dalot has also become an increasingly important player for Man Utd this season, with his form showing real promise under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka losing his place in the team.

Dalot previously also showed his potential during last season’s loan spell at AC Milan, and Fiorentina were clearly impressed with what they saw from the full-back in his time in Italy.

Fiorentina could also have money to spend after selling Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus in January, but reports suggest he’s likely to be out of the club’s price range.

United surely won’t sanction another loan spell, though there may perhaps be a chance of them moving for another right-back in the near future.

MUFC were linked with Kieran Trippier in the summer and there’s been some talk of them being interested in Tariq Lamptey.