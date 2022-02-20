Arsenal resigned to missing out as Man United & Liverpool lead chase for wonderkid transfer

Arsenal are reportedly keeping an eye on Fabio Carvalho’s situation, but it seems that it’s both Liverpool and Manchester United in the strongest position to sign the highly-rated Fulham wonderkid.

The 19-year-old has shown himself to be a hugely exciting young talent with his performances in the Championship, and there could be a big battle among Premier League clubs to snap him up when his contract expires this summer.

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool remain in a strong position after more or less agreeing a deal to sign Carvalho in January, even though they couldn’t complete the move in time.

However, the Daily Star also suggest that Liverpool could face serious competition from rivals Man Utd, who have scouted Carvalho and who are now hoping to hijack the deal, while Arsenal remain somewhat resigned to missing out.

It’s clear that Carvalho could have an important role to play at Old Trafford, where ageing attackers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani need replacing, while there are also doubts over the likes of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Carvalho would also be an exciting signing for Arsenal if they could pull it off, but it perhaps makes sense that the teenager would be more tempted by one of LFC or MUFC.

Arsenal are not the force they once were and Carvalho may feel it’s better for his development to go to Old Trafford or Anfield in order to fulfil his enormous potential.