Tottenham and West Ham join race for transfer of England wonderkid

Tottenham and West Ham are reportedly two other clubs monitoring Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho ahead of a potential summer transfer.

The highly-rated 19-year-old has shone in the Championship in recent times, and was very close to completing a move to Liverpool in the January transfer window.

This didn’t quite work out, however, and there’s now a possible opening for Liverpool’s rivals to try to hijack a deal for Carvalho ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The Daily Star name Spurs and West Ham as two more clubs joining the running for the England youth international, though Liverpool are still thought to be in a strong position.

One imagines, however, that staying in London could be tempting for Carvalho, who would also probably get more opportunities to play regularly straight away if he went to Tottenham or West Ham.

Both Antonio Conte and David Moyes are doing strong work with their respective teams, so could make tempting offers to Carvalho as he ponders the next stage of his career.