Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has agreed a contract with Danish side Aarhus Gymnastikforening until the end of the season.

Wilshere has been out of contract since being released by former club Bournemouth in the summer.

While he has been searching for a new club he has been training with Arsenal in order to keep fit. And now he has been given an opportunity to start anew.

The Englishman will join Danish Superliga side Aarhus until the end of the season before having the options to extend the deal for another season.

In a statement on the club’s website, Aarhus, otherwise known as AGF, said: “Jack needs no further presentation, and he has shown his worth on both club and national teams over the past ten years. So when the opportunity arose to get him here to Aarhus, we had no doubt that we would like to pursue it.”

Wilshere himself said: “Since I started training with Arsenal, I have never hidden that it was to be ready for 2022 and for a new club. It has now succeeded and it will be an exciting new challenge for me. I am at a point in my career where I need to get started again after a difficult period, and that opportunity AGF has offered me.

“I am very grateful for that and I will do everything I can to help the team move forward.”

The 30-year-old midfielder has never played outside of England before, so this will be his first foray overseas. He made 198 appearances for Arsenal and won three trophies but consistent injuries blighted what looked set to be an incredibly promising career.

He also appeared 34 times for England national team, scoring twice.

The club he is joining are currently 7th in the Superliga, so they will be hoping Wilshere can add some creative sparkle and lift the team into the top half where they can then have a shot for the Championship in the playoffs.