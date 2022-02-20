Chelsea hope to clinch transfer deal for England wonderkid as soon as possible

Chelsea are reportedly leading the chase for the transfer of highly-rated West Brom and England wonderkid Jamaldeen Jimoh.

The 15-year-old midfielder has established himself as one of the country’s brightest prospects in his age group, and one imagines he has a big future ahead of him.

According to the Sun, Chelsea are in a strong position to sign Jimoh and hope to complete the move as soon as possible.

A few years ago, a teenage talent like Jimoh might have been well advised to stay away from a transfer to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea known for snapping up youth players without ever intending to play them.

The Blues used to have long lists of young players out on loan, while the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne were offloaded before really being given a chance in the first-team.

Now, however, Jimoh could benefit a great deal from looking to continue his development at Chelsea, who have done well to promote and develop their best young players in recent times.

Mason Mount, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah have risen up from the academy into the CFC first-team, and the likes of Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher could soon follow.

Jimoh could therefore be tempted to become the next big homegrown success story for the west London giants.