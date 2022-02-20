Harry Kane’s winning goal vs Man City NEEDS to be watched with Peter Drury commentary

Tottenham fans will love watching Harry Kane’s dramatic stoppage time winner against Manchester City yesterday with commentary from the one and only Peter Drury.

There’s something about Drury’s reactions to the big moments that makes them feel all the more dramatic, and it’s no different in this brilliant clip below…

Kane put in a superb performance to help Tottenham beat City 3-2 yesterday, in what is sure to go down as a memorable result in Spurs’ recent history.

Antonio Conte has a good record against Pep Guardiola and he will have enjoyed this late thrilling comeback.

