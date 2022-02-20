Manchester United made history today following their 4-2 win against Leeds United as they became the first club to reach a major Premier League milestone.

Following their win in the thriller against Leeds, Man United became the first club to reach 700 Premier League victories.

While they haven’t been genuine title contenders for a number of years, the days of United under Sir Alex Ferguson have put them in a strong position for claiming these sort of records.

The 13 titles won under the legendary Scot remain a record number for both a club and a manager in the Premier League era.

They have won 89 more than the next best team Chelsea, and have also collected more total wins than rivals Manchester City and Leeds United have combined.

Most Premier League games won in the competition’s history: ?? 700 – Man Utd

?? 611 – Chelsea

?? 610 – Arsenal

?? 598 – Liverpool

?? 492 – Spurs

?? 464 – Man City United have won more than City and Leeds combined. ? pic.twitter.com/UOxu0yWUhr — William Hill (@WilliamHill) February 20, 2022

This was not the only record of significance for United today.

They ended their corner taking woes on the 139th attempt thanks to captain Harry Maguire as he headed home United’s first corner goal of the season.

He also became the first United player to score at Elland Road in the Premier League since Roy Keane.

United will be hoping to collect a lot more wins in the rest of this season as they try to secure a place in the top four and Champions League football for next season.