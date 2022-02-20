Manchester United increasingly feel re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo was an error of judgement

Manchester United reportedly seem to be accepting that re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer was an ‘error of judgement’.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, which also suggests that the Red Devils won’t block Ronaldo from sealing a transfer away this summer if the opportunity comes along.

There has been growing speculation over Ronaldo’s future, with the Portugal international not really looking himself lately, and with time surely running out for him to win major trophies in Europe before retiring.

The Portugal international will turn 38 next season, and the Mirror suggest we might not see much more of him in the Premier League as Man Utd come to their senses.

The report explains that United largely signed Ronaldo to prevent him joining rivals Manchester City, while commercial factors were also key to the deal.

In the end, it’s clear that Ronaldo has not brought the success many will have hoped for, with his occasionally stroppy behaviour becoming an unwanted distraction.

The 37-year-old probably won’t be short of suitors this summer, but big clubs could do well to take note of how MUFC seem to be feeling about the deal now.

Speaking to CaughtOffside earlier this week, former United ace Luke Chadwick said he hoped Ronaldo would stay as he could still have something to offer.

“There’s always going to be speculation about someone like Ronaldo because he’s such a big name, and when things aren’t going well people start to talk, there’s a lot of noise around him,” Chadwick said.

“You’d like to think he’d like to leave United in a better position than when he arrived. He still has time left in him, he might not be able to play 90 minutes every single game, but he’s got a role to play.”