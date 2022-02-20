Manchester United could be ready to accept major loss on expensive Solskjaer signing

Manchester United could reportedly be ready to put Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future in doubt by handing a new deal to Diogo Dalot.

The Red Devils seem set to put their trust in Dalot after his improved form this season, with Wan-Bissaka perhaps set to move on as a result, according to the Daily Star.

The report notes that Man Utd will be aware they’ll have to make a big loss on Wan-Bissaka if he does leave, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for some reason forking out a ridiculous £50million for the defender when he joined from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019.

Wan-Bissaka looked a decent prospect at Palace, though that big fee always seemed a little suspect for such an unproven player, and it’s fair to say he’s really not delivered on that investment since his move to Old Trafford.

Dalot seems the better long-term option for United, and fans will surely be frustrated that Solskjaer was able to blow so much money on such a poor signing when he was manager.

Wan-Bissaka joined MUFC in the same summer that Harry Maguire and Daniel James also arrived, with those two also proving poor choices by former manager Solskjaer.