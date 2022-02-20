Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly not keen to return to Old Trafford after leaving the club for a loan move to Sevilla in January.

The Frenchman had fallen out of favour at Man Utd after a loss of form, and it seems he would now rather make his temporary move away a permanent one, according to the Daily Mirror.

Martial once looked like a hugely exciting prospect when he joined the Red Devils as a youngster, but it now perhaps looks like it would be for the best if he tried to revive his career elsewhere.

Sevilla look like they could be a good club for him, though it remains to be seen what decision United will come to in the summer.

With the Mirror also noting that there are doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, while Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard will be out of contract at the end of the season, there could still be a role for Martial to play at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old may take some convincing, however, while most MUFC supporters will surely also favour new signings coming in, with Martial being allowed to leave.