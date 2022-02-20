“Love his brand of football” – Pundit says surprise PL manager could be ideal for Man United

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Tony Cascarino has made the bold claim that Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa could be ideal to come in as Manchester United manager.

The Argentine has long been highly rated in the world of football, being talked up as influential in the career of Pep Guardiola and other top managers.

Bielsa has done some fine work at Leeds and it’s fair to say Cascarino is a big fan of the way he goes about the game.

Still, we’re not sure most fans would agree that he’d be the one to come in as the next permanent Man Utd manager once Ralf Rangnick leaves his position as interim boss in the summer…

More Stories / Latest News
The surprise duo Antonio Conte rushed to celebrate Tottenham’s winning goal with
Man United star eyed up as transfer target for Euro giants but wages may be an obstacle
Manchester United star identified as surprise transfer target for major rivals

United will surely be linked with some bigger names in the weeks and months ahead, but perhaps they shouldn’t entirely rule out Bielsa.

The Red Devils take on Leeds in the Premier League today and it will be interesting to see if he can impress by guiding his team to the right result.

More Stories Marcelo Bielsa Ralf Rangnick Tony Cascarino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.