Tony Cascarino has made the bold claim that Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa could be ideal to come in as Manchester United manager.

The Argentine has long been highly rated in the world of football, being talked up as influential in the career of Pep Guardiola and other top managers.

Bielsa has done some fine work at Leeds and it’s fair to say Cascarino is a big fan of the way he goes about the game.

Still, we’re not sure most fans would agree that he’d be the one to come in as the next permanent Man Utd manager once Ralf Rangnick leaves his position as interim boss in the summer…

“Think of #LUFC before Bielsa walked through the door. Look at them now!” “I think he’d be an incredible fit for Man Utd. He produces very effective teams.” Tony Cascarino says Marcelo Bielsa would be a brilliant choice for #MUFC boss. ? pic.twitter.com/5oxykW4Wnw — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 20, 2022

United will surely be linked with some bigger names in the weeks and months ahead, but perhaps they shouldn’t entirely rule out Bielsa.

The Red Devils take on Leeds in the Premier League today and it will be interesting to see if he can impress by guiding his team to the right result.