Arsenal could reportedly be an option for Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata in the summer as his future looks in doubt.

The Spain international has been on loan at Juventus this season, but it’s not yet clear what the future holds for him after a mixed season in Serie A.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Atletico look set to sell Morata, and Arsenal could rival Juventus for a deal to sign him permanently.

Some Gunners fans may be slightly underwhelmed by this news, with Morata flopping in his last spell in the Premier League with Chelsea.

Arsenal do need a new striker, however, following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure to Barcelona in January.

There are surely better options out there than Morata, but he’s also an experienced performer at the highest level who might be worth considering.

Arsenal are also considering Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, CaughtOffside understands, and one imagines they’re more the calibre of centre-forward who’d really make a difference to Mikel Arteta’s side.