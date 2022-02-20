Newcastle United landed with hectic March schedule as fans fume with the Premier League

Newcastle United fans are not happy to see their club landed with a nightmare fixture schedule for March.

The Magpies have had a few games rearranged, with many teams having to call games off earlier in the season due to Covid outbreaks.

Now, however, it means Newcastle face a very gruelling March schedule…

Brighton (H) – Saturday 5th March, 3pm

Southampton (A) – Thursday 10th March, 7.30pm

Chelsea (A) – Sunday 13th March, 2pm

Everton (A) – Thursday, 17th March, 745pm

Crystal Palace (H) – Saturday, 19th March – 3pm

Newcastle fans on Twitter are taking aim at the Premier League for the way they’ve handled this.

Several NUFC supporters are complaining about travel for these away games, while others are just relieved that Eddie Howe seems to have done fine work to improve the fitness of the squad since taking over at St James’ Park.