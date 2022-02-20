No complaints over VAR as it got two big decisions right in Tottenham’s win over Man City, says Mark Halsey

The handball by Tottenham defender Cristian Romero was a clear penalty, even if it didn’t seem obvious on first viewing.

It was possibly difficult for referee Anthony Taylor to see from his position in real time but the replay showed it was an obvious handball.

Romero made himself bigger and put his arm up in an unnatural position to stop the ball coming across the goal.

Some would argue he was lucky to escape a second yellow card but a penalty was sufficient punishment, with Riyad Mahrez stepping up to put away the equaliser.

That was the sort of situation where you want VAR to get involved because it was a clear error.

Once the on-field refs go to the monitors, they always go with the VAR’s decision because that’s what they are told to do.

For Harry Kane’s disallowed goal, offside is matter of fact and Dejan Kulusevski was clearly offside in the build up.

VAR worked very well. We’ve seen many VAR inconsistencies this season but last night we couldn’t complain.