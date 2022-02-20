North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a move for VfB Stuttgart star Borna Sosa.

The 24-year-old Croatian left-back is reportedly wanted by both clubs for a summer transfer.

Journalist Christian Falk has reported the interest from both parties, also claiming Sosa was the subject of transfer discussions from Chelsea during the January transfer window.

True? @ChelseaFC discussed a Transfer of Borna Sosa @VfB already in winter. Now @Arsenal and @SpursOfficial are also interested of a Transfer in summer pic.twitter.com/62iHfN1EhA — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 16, 2022

Chelsea’s interest in the player makes sense considering the season-ending injury sustained by Ben Chilwell earlier in the season which left them without their first choice starter in the position.

However, Chelsea ultimately adopted to not sign anyone to replace him, instead choosing to rely on Marcos Alonso and Callum Hudson-Odoi to provide the cover for the position.

Arsenal recently recruited Nuno Tavares in the position, but his defensive weaknesses mean Mikel Arteta may be tempted to use him further forward next season.

Spurs still have Sergio Reguilon and the rejuvenated Ryan Sessegnon who can play as left wing-backs, but with rumours linking Reguilon to a transfer back to Real Madrid and Sessegnon naturally a more attacking player, Spurs could see the investment as a smart bit of business to help Antonio Conte achieve his goals of winning some trophies.

Sosa is rated at £18m as per transfermarkt, so any of the interested clubs can expect to spend a decent fee on him.