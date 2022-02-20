Video: Phil Foden’s mum punched in the face in shocking scenes at Manchester Arena

A video is doing the rounds showing Manchester City star Phil Foden and his mum getting into a fight with some Scousers at the Manchester Arena.

Benchwarmers are among the sites to report on this nasty-looking scrap, which shows Foden’s mum getting punched in the face at one point…

Lollll Foden didn’t take spurs loss well pic.twitter.com/wg8YYSNGvv — Bbhubbbuh b (@bbhubbbuh) February 20, 2022

It’s not 100% clear that this fight took place last night, but that’s what some on social media seem to be claiming.

Foden was part of the Man City team that lost 3-2 at home to Tottenham last night.