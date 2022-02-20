Tottenham join elite club after thrilling victory over Manchester City

Tottenham have become one of just four clubs to earn a league double over a team managed by Pep Guardiola following their thrilling 3-2 victory away to Manchester City yesterday.

Spurs shocked the league leaders with a superb late win at the Etihad Stadium, with Harry Kane in superb form to hit a brace and boost his side’s top four hopes whilst also making the title race look a lot more interesting.

Tottenham also beat Man City earlier in the season, and it’s not often Guardiola’s teams suffer defeats, let alone two by the same team in the same season.

See the tweet below from Opta Joe for details…

4 – Tottenham Hotspur are only the fourth side ever to complete a league double over a side managed by Man City boss Pep Guardiola, after Chelsea (2016-17), Manchester United (2019-20) and Wolves (2019-20). Antagonist. pic.twitter.com/mIR7vMAq96 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 19, 2022

It’s interesting that one of the other teams to do it was also that 2016/17 Chelsea team managed by Conte, with the Italian tactician clearly knowing what it takes to get one over Guardiola’s sides.

Spurs haven’t been at their best lately, but Conte did well to mastermind this dramatic victory against an in-form side whose commanding lead at the top of the table has been significantly dented.