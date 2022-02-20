Video: Anthony Elanga silences Leeds United crowd with coup de grace goal after coin controversy

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga silenced the Leeds United support by scoring the coup de grace goal to seal a 4-2 victory for his side. 

Elanga coolly slotted the ball past Illan Meslier after Bruno Fernandes prodded the ball into the wingers path, after producing a world-class flick to round his marker, for a clean shot at goal to conclude a thrilling Roses derby.

The goal came after Elanga was struck by a coin seemingly thrown by the Leeds United crowd during the celebrations for Fred’s goal which restored The Red Devil’s lead after they were pegged back to 2-2 following a 58-second double from Rodrigo and Raphinha.

Man United now have a four point cushion to fifth place West Ham.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from the Premier League and beIN Sports

