Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga silenced the Leeds United support by scoring the coup de grace goal to seal a 4-2 victory for his side.

Elanga coolly slotted the ball past Illan Meslier after Bruno Fernandes prodded the ball into the wingers path, after producing a world-class flick to round his marker, for a clean shot at goal to conclude a thrilling Roses derby.

The goal came after Elanga was struck by a coin seemingly thrown by the Leeds United crowd during the celebrations for Fred’s goal which restored The Red Devil’s lead after they were pegged back to 2-2 following a 58-second double from Rodrigo and Raphinha.

Man United now have a four point cushion to fifth place West Ham.

You can watch the full video below.

This assist from Bruno Fernandes for Elanga’s goal ? pic.twitter.com/ehfxpafEdc — UTD (@utdzonevid) February 20, 2022

Pictures from the Premier League and beIN Sports