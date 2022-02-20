Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga silenced the Leeds United support by scoring the coup de grace goal to seal a 4-2 victory for his side.
Elanga coolly slotted the ball past Illan Meslier after Bruno Fernandes prodded the ball into the wingers path, after producing a world-class flick to round his marker, for a clean shot at goal to conclude a thrilling Roses derby.
The goal came after Elanga was struck by a coin seemingly thrown by the Leeds United crowd during the celebrations for Fred’s goal which restored The Red Devil’s lead after they were pegged back to 2-2 following a 58-second double from Rodrigo and Raphinha.
Man United now have a four point cushion to fifth place West Ham.
This assist from Bruno Fernandes for Elanga’s goal ?
