Former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has shown his quality for new club Barcelona with an emphatic brace against Valencia.

Aubameyang left Arsenal in January in a free transfer after being frozen out by Mikel Arteta following a disciplinary breach in early December.

Arsenal have struggled to get a significant output from any of their main strikers this season, but the former Gunners captain showed what he can do with his brace in Barca’s 4-1 win on Sunday.

The 32-year-old smashed the opener into the roof of the net after being played in behind by Jordi Alba in the 23rd minute.

He then added his second with a poachers finish 15 minutes later when La Masia graduate Gavi squared a pass to him.

You can watch the full videos below.

An absolutely ruthless finish as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bags his first LaLiga goal! ? Smashed into the roof of the net to give Barca the lead ?? pic.twitter.com/3znx5piAem — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 20, 2022

Two first half goals for Aubameyang as he opened his Barca account! ? Will he make it a hat-trick in the second half? ? pic.twitter.com/hdifh4Fw1F — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 20, 2022

Pictures from La Liga and Premier Sports