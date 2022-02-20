Video: Ex-Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shows Gunners his quality after brace for new club Barcelona

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has shown his quality for new club Barcelona with an emphatic brace against Valencia. 

Aubameyang left Arsenal in January in a free transfer after being frozen out by Mikel Arteta following a disciplinary breach in early December.

Arsenal have struggled to get a significant output from any of their main strikers this season, but the former Gunners captain showed what he can do with his brace in Barca’s 4-1 win on Sunday.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ralf Rangnick slams coin tossing from section of crowd during Man United v Leeds United clash
North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham interested in Chelsea target for summer transfer deal
Man United become first club to reach remarkable Premier League milestone after Leeds United demolition

The 32-year-old smashed the opener into the roof of the net after being played in behind by Jordi Alba in the 23rd minute.

He then added his second with a poachers finish 15 minutes later when La Masia graduate Gavi squared a pass to him.

You can watch the full videos below.

Pictures from La Liga and Premier Sports

More Stories Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Auba is back on fire because thé way he’s played by Xavi.

    Great striker double, almost had a hate trick…. Starting 2 Liga games with 2 goals IS fare as he needs to adapt which he seems to have.

    1st goal, his run, control & finish all top notch. 2nd demands to be there, After starting attack move on opposite flank, be first on ball made it look so easy. But he starts move on other end & there to knock it as a joke.

    Good to see Auba happy, making that flip!

    WE Can only wish him many more and be happy first.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.