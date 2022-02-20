Former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has shown his quality for new club Barcelona with an emphatic brace against Valencia.
Aubameyang left Arsenal in January in a free transfer after being frozen out by Mikel Arteta following a disciplinary breach in early December.
Arsenal have struggled to get a significant output from any of their main strikers this season, but the former Gunners captain showed what he can do with his brace in Barca’s 4-1 win on Sunday.
The 32-year-old smashed the opener into the roof of the net after being played in behind by Jordi Alba in the 23rd minute.
He then added his second with a poachers finish 15 minutes later when La Masia graduate Gavi squared a pass to him.
You can watch the full videos below.
An absolutely ruthless finish as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bags his first LaLiga goal! ?
Smashed into the roof of the net to give Barca the lead ?? pic.twitter.com/3znx5piAem
— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 20, 2022
Two first half goals for Aubameyang as he opened his Barca account! ?
Will he make it a hat-trick in the second half? ? pic.twitter.com/hdifh4Fw1F
— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 20, 2022
Pictures from La Liga and Premier Sports
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Auba is back on fire because thé way he’s played by Xavi.
Great striker double, almost had a hate trick…. Starting 2 Liga games with 2 goals IS fare as he needs to adapt which he seems to have.
1st goal, his run, control & finish all top notch. 2nd demands to be there, After starting attack move on opposite flank, be first on ball made it look so easy. But he starts move on other end & there to knock it as a joke.
Good to see Auba happy, making that flip!
WE Can only wish him many more and be happy first.