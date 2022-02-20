Manchester United midfielder Fred has come off the bench to smash his team back in front against Leeds United.

The visitors had just lost a two-goal lead over Leeds after a 58-second double from Rodrigo and Raphinha.

However, United made the most of a counter attack and Jadon Sancho waited for Fred on an overlap before playing in the Brazilian for him to fire home a powerful shot at the near post to restore The Red Devils lead.

Man United will get a four point cushion to fifth place with a win today.

You can watch the full video below.

This game continues to deliver! ? Manchester United retake the lead and it's Fred, just minutes after coming on, who SMASHES the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-2! pic.twitter.com/VB1I2kV1p7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2022

Pictures from the Premier League and Sky Sports