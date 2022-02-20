Video: Fred comes off the bench to smash Man United back in front in Leeds thriller

Manchester United midfielder Fred has come off the bench to smash his team back in front against Leeds United. 

The visitors had just lost a two-goal lead over Leeds after a 58-second double from Rodrigo and Raphinha.

However, United made the most of a counter attack and Jadon Sancho waited for Fred on an overlap before playing in the Brazilian for him to fire home a powerful shot at the near post to restore The Red Devils lead.

Man United will get a four point cushion to fifth place with a win today.

