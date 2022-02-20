Leeds United have come from two goals down against Manchester United within two minutes to obliterate what looked like an easy result for the visitors.

Ralf Rangnick’s side were 2-0 ahead from a confident first half display, but this was short-lived as goals from Rodrigo and Raphinha within 58 seconds of one another turned the game on its head.

Rodrigo had picked up the ball on the left side of the pitch and swung a searching cross to the back post. However, the wind seemed to catch the ball and it looped into the far post beyond the reach of David de Gea.

The second saw ex-Man United man Daniel James fire a cross across the penalty area which was met by super sub Raphinha.

There is still at least 30 minutes to play with and anything could happen with the conditions levelling the playing field significantly.

You can watch the full video below.

WOW! ? Incredible scenes as Leeds score TWICE in a matter of moments! First it's Rodrigo and then Raphinha slides in at the back post to level it! GAME ON! pic.twitter.com/8DIxskcDBW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2022

Pictures from the Premier League and Sky Sports