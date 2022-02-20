Manchester United ace Anthony Elanga was seemingly struck by a coin during goal celebrations against Leeds United.

Fred had just restored Man United’s lead over the home side with a powerful left-footed effort.

However, during the celebrations Elanga was struck by a missile thrown by the Leeds crowd.

Seemingly the object thrown was a coin, in which case Elanga and United would have every right to feel upset by these actions as no player should expect to have objects thrown at them.

United have since gone on to score another goal through Elanga, which should confirm the three points for The Red Devils.

You can watch the full video below.

? "Ugly incident after the goal – Anthony Elanga hit by a coin quite severely on his head"pic.twitter.com/oS9puYqhEz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2022

Pictures from the Premier League and Sky Sports