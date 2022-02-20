Video: Man United ace Anthony Elanga struck by a coin seemingly thrown by the Leeds crowd in despicable act

Manchester United ace Anthony Elanga was seemingly struck by a coin during goal celebrations against Leeds United.

Fred had just restored Man United’s lead over the home side with a powerful left-footed effort.

However, during the celebrations Elanga was struck by a missile thrown by the Leeds crowd.

Seemingly the object thrown was a coin, in which case Elanga and United would have every right to feel upset by these actions as no player should expect to have objects thrown at them.

United have since gone on to score another goal through Elanga, which should confirm the three points for The Red Devils.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from the Premier League and Sky Sports

