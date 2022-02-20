Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has slammed the teams lack of goals from corners this season despite opening the teams account against Leeds United.

The United centre half scored United’s opener today against Leeds United from a corner as he took advantage of some terrible defending from Marcelo Bielsa’s side. It is the first one they have scored in 139 attempts.

Maguire labelled the stat as “embarrassing” and admitted he was a big reason to blame for the lack of corner goals United have scored during this run. They are the final team to score from a corner this season.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and Anthony Elanga saw The Red Devils seal a 4-2 victory in the Roses derby and give them a four point cushion from fifth place.

? @ManUtd have scored their 1st @premierleague goal from a corner this season (taken 139 corners and are the last team to score a goal from a corner in PL this season) pic.twitter.com/E7LwJH1Zs7 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 20, 2022

You can watch the full video below.