Video: Man United captain Harry Maguire slams lack of corner goals after finally scoring one after 139 tries

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has slammed the teams lack of goals from corners this season despite opening the teams account against Leeds United. 

The United centre half scored United’s opener today against Leeds United from a corner as he took advantage of some terrible defending from Marcelo Bielsa’s side. It is the first one they have scored in 139 attempts.

Maguire labelled the stat as “embarrassing” and admitted he was a big reason to blame for the lack of corner goals United have scored during this run. They are the final team to score from a corner this season.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Anthony Elanga silences Leeds United crowd with coup de grace goal after coin controversy
Video: Man United ace Anthony Elanga struck by a coin seemingly thrown by the Leeds crowd in despicable act
Video: Fred comes off the bench to smash Man United back in front in Leeds thriller

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and Anthony Elanga saw The Red Devils seal a 4-2 victory in the Roses derby and give them a four point cushion from fifth place.

You can watch the full video below.

More Stories Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.