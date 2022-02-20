Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick expressed his disappointment with a section of the crowd after a coin struck Anthony Elanga.

During the celebrations following Fred’s goal which restored The Red Devils lead after seeing Leeds United equalise through a 58-second brace from Rodrigo and Raphinha earlier in the second half, Man United academy graduate Elanga appeared to be struck in the face by a missile, believed to be a coin.

Man United boss Rangnick revealed he wasn’t impressed by the incident, especially considering what the fixture meant for everyone involved, saying: “things like that should not happen, and even more so this game the atmosphere was great.

“At times you had to cool down… I didn’t want anything to happen and in moments like this I think it’s important to cool things down.”

