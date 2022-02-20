Video: Ruben Neves thunders home Wolves opener to pile pressure on top four rivals

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves has fired home his teams opener to pile on the pressure to the other teams hunting for top four. 

Following a run of strong results which included a 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves now find themselves in the middle of a five-way fight for the top four.

Ruben Neves’ early goal from outside the area (surprise, surprise) sees Wolves move six points off of fourth placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man United captain Harry Maguire slams lack of corner goals after finally scoring one after 139 tries
Video: Anthony Elanga silences Leeds United crowd with coup de grace goal after coin controversy
Video: Man United ace Anthony Elanga struck by a coin seemingly thrown by the Leeds crowd in despicable act

Neves was laid off by Raul Jimenez before he drilled an effort towards goal which left the off sighted Kasper Schmeichel unable to push it around the post.

Man United, Arsenal, Spurs, and West Ham United will not be happy to see this result as it stands.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from the Premier League and Sky Sports

More Stories Ruben Neves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.