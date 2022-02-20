Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves has fired home his teams opener to pile on the pressure to the other teams hunting for top four.

Following a run of strong results which included a 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves now find themselves in the middle of a five-way fight for the top four.

Ruben Neves’ early goal from outside the area (surprise, surprise) sees Wolves move six points off of fourth placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Neves was laid off by Raul Jimenez before he drilled an effort towards goal which left the off sighted Kasper Schmeichel unable to push it around the post.

Man United, Arsenal, Spurs, and West Ham United will not be happy to see this result as it stands.

You can watch the full video below.

"There aren't many who hit it better!" ?? Ruben Neves puts Wolves ahead with a cracker from range! ? pic.twitter.com/x8T9xDQOjw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 20, 2022

Pictures from the Premier League and Sky Sports