West Ham United are boldly expected to rival some Premier League titans in trying to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City in the summer.

Tielemans is out of contract in 2023, so for The Foxes to get any significant financial return on the player they would need to sell him in the coming summer.

Following reports which say Tielemans rejected an extension with Leicester a number of clubs have moved into a state of preparedness in trying to sign the Belgian when he becomes available.

According to 90min, Manchester United are the chief admirers of him, but the 24-year-old also has stakeholders at Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United as well as the aforementioned West Ham.

The expected fee demanded for the midfielder will be in the region of £40m, a more than fair price considering his immense quality.

If west Ham did manage to sign him ahead of the competition, it would likely be down to them securing a spot in the Champions League via either a top four finish or winning the Europa League.

A partnership of Declan Rice or Tomas Soucek would likely be an incredible strong duo as Tielemans perfectly balances the two destroyers out with his technical craft and vision.

However, considering other interested parties are also in need of midfielders of Tielemans ilk and they have a financial edge over The Hammers, West Ham will need to have a better package available to the player than their rivals, a scenario becoming less and less likely as the Premier League season presses on.