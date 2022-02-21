Everton tipped to rival Arsenal for transfer of Chelsea attacker

Everton are being tipped to seal a transfer raid on Chelsea this summer, with young forward Armando Broja one of the names who could be on their list.

Dean Jones told Give Me Sport that he’d be surprised if Everton manager Frank Lampard didn’t try to sign a young player from Chelsea in the summer, with Broja one of the options alongside Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher.

He said: “Frank Lampard will keep a close eye on Gilmour, Broja and Gallagher situations at Chelsea over the summer. I’ll be amazed if at least one of them doesn’t join Everton by next season.”

This could be bad news for Arsenal, who have also been linked with Broja recently by the Daily Express, who suggested the in-form 20-year-old could be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Broja looks a superb talent after impressing in his time on loan at Southampton this season, and he could be a decent option for Mikel Arteta to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Still, Chelsea will surely hope to avoid losing the Albania international to a rival, and would probably much prefer to send him out on loan again, with Everton a good destination for him to keep on playing regularly.

Lampard did great work with Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori when he was Derby County manager and signed them on loan from Chelsea, with the pair then going on to become first-team regulars for him again when he was brought in as manager at Stamford Bridge.