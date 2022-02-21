Arsenal approach Serie A giants over potential €65million transfer

Arsenal are reportedly in the hunt for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal have already “knocked on the door” of the Italians with a fee of €65M in an effort to lure the Argentine away from Serie A.

Mikel Arteta will be keen to secure a striker in the summer after missing out on Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already out the door you’d expect the forward position to be number one priority for Arsenal in the next transfer window.

On top of that, both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will be out of contract at the end of the season, leaving the Gunners desperately short of options up front.

After the departure of Romelu Lukaku, Martinez is now the main man at Inter Milan, scoring 11 league goals so far this season. By contrast, Lacazette, Arsenal’s current striker, has only managed three goals in the league so far this campaign.

With all the young attacking talent plying their trade at the Emirates, it’s no surprise the North London club are on the lookout for another up and coming talent in Martinez.

With his link up play and technical ability, you’d imagine he’d adapt to Arteta’s fast, possession based style of play in a smooth manner. Still, European football may be a deciding factor in the transfer, with Martinez currently playing in the Champions League with Inter, whereas Arsenal are aiming for their first top four finish in six years.