Missing out on Vlahovic could end up helping Arsenal clinch another transfer

Arsenal may have missed out on Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window, but it could come back to help them now as they target an alternative.

According to a report from Todo Fichajes, the Vlahovic deal means Juventus can no longer afford to make Alvaro Morata’s loan move from Atletico Madrid permanent.

The Gunners could now be in a position to take advantage, with the report explaining that Mikel Arteta is keen to snap up the Spain international.

Morata has previously struggled in a spell in the Premier League with Chelsea, though there’s no doubt he’s a fine player on his day and could perhaps do a job at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal certainly can’t afford to be too picky after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, but many fans will perhaps feel they could still aim a little higher than Morata.

The 29-year-old may have played for a host of top clubs, but he’s never really been a 30-goal-a-season player, and that’s surely what Arsenal need right now after losing Aubameyang.

Morata’s best tallies have been 20 goals in all competitions in 2016/17 with Real Madrid, and in 2020/21 with Juventus.

In terms of league goals, Morata has never scored more than 15 in a single campaign.

Arsenal should surely explore other options instead of making Morata a priority, though he could be worth considering as a squad player.