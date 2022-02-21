Stat shows the clear progress Arsenal have made under Mikel Arteta in the last year

Arsenal are 11 points better off after 23 Premier League games this season than they were at the same stage last term.

Some Gunners fans may remain somewhat unconvinced by the job inexperienced manager Mikel Arteta is doing, but this stat is surely a very clear sign of progress being made.

Arsenal hired Arteta to replace Unai Emery with what looked like a slightly risky move at the time, and the Spanish tactician certainly still has a difficult job on his hands.

Arsenal are not guaranteed to finish in the top four, particularly after a difficult transfer window, but their young team are still doing their best to get points on the board…

Arsenal after 23 games last season: 31 points. Arsenal after 23 games this season: 42 points. The process aside, the Progress is evident. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) February 20, 2022

The final table will be what matters, but for now this certainly looks encouraging for Arsenal.

The north London giants beat Brentford at the weekend thanks to goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, but there will undoubtedly be tougher tests to come before the end of the campaign.