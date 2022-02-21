Garth Crooks has heaped praise onto Bukayo Saka after his superb performances for Arsenal.

The England international has long looked like one of the most exciting young talents in the country, and he’s becoming an increasingly important member of the Arsenal first-team.

More worryingly for Arsenal, however, is that the better Saka gets, the more likely he is to become the subject of transfer rumours and gossip linking him with a possible move away to a bigger club.

Saka has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City by ESPN in recent times, but Crooks at least expects that it might be tricky for the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to afford the 20-year-old.

“Arsenal seem to be finding themselves under Mikel Arteta – by investing in youth with a hint of experience,” Crooks said on BBC Sport.

“One of his most influential players, and one of the youngest, is Bukayo Saka. I don’t think there is any more I can say about this player that I haven’t already said.

“We are, however, coming into a period in the modern game when English players are starting to look attractive to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid again. Although in the current climate I doubt whether they can afford the likes of Saka. Which is fortunate for Arsenal.”

Arsenal fans will surely hope they don’t end up seeing Saka poached by a bigger club in the near future, as it’s surely vital to their future to keep these talented young players together.

Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have both come up through the club’s academy and are now arguably Mikel Arteta’s most important players.