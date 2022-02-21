Aubameyang’s goal-scoring heroics with Arsenal and Barcelona see him achieve incredible record

Former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the first player in the 21st century to score a hat-trick in the Premier League, La Liga, the Bundesliga, and Ligue 1.

The Gabon international left the Emirates Stadium for the Nou Camp in January, and it’s fair to say it looked like a slightly risky deal from a Barcelona point of view as he’d not exactly been at his best for Arsenal for some time.

Aubameyang has made a bright start for Barca, however, hitting a hat-trick in their win over Valencia this weekend, and making a small piece of history in the process, as per Squawka in the tweet below…

Aubameyang had previously scored hat-tricks for Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Saint-Etienne – all he’s missing is a treble in Serie A to complete the set for Europe’s big five leagues!

We might not be witnessing Aubameyang at his peak any longer, but this is a remarkable achievement that shows he’s one of his generation’s finest forwards.

Many Arsenal fans will surely be starting to question if it was really the right decision to let him go this January, especially as Mikel Arteta failed to bring in a replacement, leaving his side short of quality up front for the second half of the season.

