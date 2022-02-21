Cristiano Ronaldo has emphasised the importance of Manchester United’s upcoming Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid.

“Very important Premier League win before we change our focus to the Champions League and head to Madrid.” tweeted Ronaldo.

After winning his first ever Champions League with United in 2008, Ronaldo will be looking to come full circle and lift the trophy again in the final years of his career. This competition is where Ronaldo really comes alive, holding the record for the most goals scored in the history of the tournament. The list of records he holds in the Champions League is ever growing and with six goals in five games in the competition so far this campaign, he will be looking to add to that on Wednesday Night.

After defeating Leeds United on Sunday, Ralf Rangnick said: “Not only the result, but the way we achieved it, is important for Wednesday [against Atletico] but also the upcoming league games.” The significance of the upcoming European fixtures are evident when listening to those representing Man Utd.

With chances of winning the Premier League being so slim and having been knocked out of all domestic competitions, the Champions League is Manchester United’s only opportunity for silverware this season. Ronaldo wouldn’t have signed for the club expecting to finish his first season without a trophy so all eyes are pointing to Madrid on Wednesday night.