Tottenham in pole position to beat Newcastle United to Serie A star

Newcastle United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are reportedly leading the chase to seal the transfer of Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij this summer.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is keen on a reunion with his former player, who has been a solid performer in his time at the San Siro, including when he helped Conte win Serie A last season.

De Vrij was linked with Newcastle in January but some reports suggest he turned down a move to St James’ Park, though it could be that the Magpies will try again for him in the summer.

One imagines, however, that De Vrij will prioritise a reunion with Conte after their success together at Inter.

Stefan de Vrij to Tottenham or Newcastle?
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Luis Suarez warms up for Man Utd clash with long-range wonder-goal for Atletico Madrid
Crystal Palace set for double transfer of Ajax Champions League star and Championship prodigy worth £38m
West Ham boldly ready to rival Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal for £40m rated Leicester City star

Tottenham may also be in a position to offer the Dutchman the chance to play in the Champions League, whereas Newcastle remain in a relegation battle at the moment.

In time, NUFC will surely invest enough to become a force in the Premier League, but it will take their new owners some time to put together a more competitive squad.

More Stories Antonio Conte Eddie Howe Stefan De Vrij

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.