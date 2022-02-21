Tottenham are reportedly leading the chase to seal the transfer of Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij this summer.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is keen on a reunion with his former player, who has been a solid performer in his time at the San Siro, including when he helped Conte win Serie A last season.

De Vrij was linked with Newcastle in January but some reports suggest he turned down a move to St James’ Park, though it could be that the Magpies will try again for him in the summer.

One imagines, however, that De Vrij will prioritise a reunion with Conte after their success together at Inter.

Tottenham may also be in a position to offer the Dutchman the chance to play in the Champions League, whereas Newcastle remain in a relegation battle at the moment.

In time, NUFC will surely invest enough to become a force in the Premier League, but it will take their new owners some time to put together a more competitive squad.