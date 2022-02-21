Ex-Red Devil names two big positives from Man United’s 4-2 win over Leeds

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has named two major positives from the 4-2 win over Leeds at the weekend.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the ex-Red Devil praised the character of the players to take control of the game again after a terrible start to the second half.

Despite dominating the opening 45 minutes and taking a 2-0 lead, Man Utd were caught cold by Leeds at the start of the second period, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side levelling the score at 2-2 with a quickfire double.

Chadwick was pleased United responded to that by going on to win the game, whilst also praising the improved performance which came from interim manager Ralf Rangnick changing things around a bit after the slightly unconvincing win over Brighton earlier in the week.

“It was a proper game, a bit of a throwback to those from years back. You don’t often see the pitches like that in the Premier League now, which made for an entertaining game,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“United were the better team in the first half and could maybe have scored one or two more. Then the second half the team let it slip again like in some other recent games. I think it was two goals in about 24 seconds from Leeds, which is a bit of a concern.

“Obviously the manager then made his subs, I was a bit surprised to see Pogba come off, but the two subs came on and won the game, so it was an inspired substitution in the end.

“I thought United were the better team other than that early period in the second half. They showed great character to come back after that, especially in a hostile atmosphere from the Leeds fans. It was a huge positive for the team on the back of that victory over Brighton the other day. There’s a big opportunity now to cement that top four position.

“Obviously they won against Brighton but it wasn’t really a brilliant performance, so I think Rangnick changed things a bit as he’s still trying to find a way to get the best out of certain players.

“It was great to see Lingard start, he’s always a threat, and a very busy player who keeps opposition players on their toes. Pogba looked strong on the ball and put in a strong performance in a bit of a deeper role than usual.

“Probably the biggest positive was to respond to that disappointment of conceding two goals so quickly and getting the result in the end.”