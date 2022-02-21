John Terry has responded to Wayne Rooney who claimed he wore longer studs in order to injury him.

“For that game, I changed into big, long mental ones, the maximum length you could have because I wanted to try hurt someone, to try to injury someone.” Said Rooney, speaking about a fixture in 2006 where he injured Terry.

Speaking on his Instagram, when asked if he cared about what Wayne Rooney said, Terry stated “Of course not. We know each other well and had many battles over the years.

The FA have warned Rooney of his conduct following this story but it’s clear that both Terry and Rooney consider it part and parcel of the game and doing everything possible to be able to gain an advantage over an opponent.