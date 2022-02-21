“What a start!” – Pundit excited by Tottenham new-boy in Manchester City victory

Tottenham star Dejan Kulusevski impressed a great deal in the weekend win over Manchester City, with Garth Crooks singing his praises as he named the on-loan Juventus man in his latest team of the week.

The Sweden international joined Spurs on loan in January after struggling for playing time with the Serie A giants, and he’s now showing his true potential under Antonio Conte.

Crooks is excited by what he saw from Kulusevski in what was his first start in a Tottenham shirt, with the 21-year-old scoring the opening goal and later setting up Harry Kane’s stoppage time winner.

“It was his first start in a Tottenham shirt – and what a start! The Swede looked extremely comfortable and took his goal calmly and with the minimum of fuss. What I like about this kid is he doesn’t seem in the least bit excitable and may prove to be a valuable addition to Antonio Conte’s new-look Tottenham,” Crooks said.

Spurs fans will surely be excited by the potential of a young talent like Kulusevski, though if he plays too well in his loan spell perhaps there’s a risk Juventus will want him back.